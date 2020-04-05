Former SFMTA chief Ed Reiskin appointed Oakland city manager – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Friday that he has appointed former San Francisco transportation chief Edward Reiskin as the city's new permanent administrator.

Reiskin worked for the City of Oakland many years ago as an Assistant City Manager and returned to Oakland last August to serve as his Assistant City Manager.

Reiskin was Director of Transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for eight years, but announced his resignation last April 29 after Mayor London Breed criticized his performance.

Reiskin's appointment of Schaaf is a step toward stabilizing the city's leadership ranks, which have been shaken by former City Administrator Sabrina Landreth's decision to stop on March 11; Schaaf's decision to fire former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick on February 20; and the recent decision of Fire Chief Darin White to resign to head the San Rafael Fire Department.

Former Lafayette City Manager Steven Falk has been Acting City Manager for Oakland since March 12, and Schaaf recently appointed former San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer as Acting Police Chief until that a permanent boss be found. Deputy Fire Chief Melinda Drayton will take over as acting fire chief starting next week as a search is conducted to fill that position.

"After a robust national recruitment process, I am delighted to announce that I have appointed our own Ed Reiskin to play the critical role of city manager," Schaaf said in a statement.

Schaaf said: “Ed brings deep experience, precise ideas and a stable leadership style to the work in these unprecedented times. His passion for public service and Oakland residents will serve our community well and help Oakland prosper in the future. ”

Schaaf said Reiskin has more than 30 years of experience in the private, academic, non-profit and public sectors.

Reiskin said: "It is deeply humiliating to have the opportunity to be considered for the role of the Oakland city manager."

He said: "I look forward to working with the Mayor, City Hall, other elected officials, and other stakeholders to support the city's great employees in providing exceptional service that is tailored to this outstanding city, particularly in support of the most vulnerable among us. "

Oakland City Council is expected to vote on Reiskin's confirmation at its next regular meeting on April 21.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.