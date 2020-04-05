Food Network Countess Barefoot's Sellers Day drinks to beat the Blues – Deadline

Home Entertainment Food Network Countess Barefoot's Sellers Day drinks to beat the Blues –...

Food Network host Ina Garten is navigating the pandemic quarantine in a unique way. At 9:30 a.m. Earlier this week, she posted a video of herself churning a jar of cosmopolitans.

"You need a great launcher, because I like to do a lot of cosmos," Garten said. "You never who are going to pass … wait a minute, nobody passes!"

All hours are cocktail hours, Garten said, a different form of the traditional "it's 5 PM somewhere" excuse for drinkers around the world.

"During a crisis, the cocktail hour can be almost any time," said Garten, grabbing a giant martini glass. "Stay safe, have a great time and don't forget the cocktails." Then he took a healthy sip.

