Food Network Countess Barefoot's Sellers Day drinks to beat the Blues – Deadline

Food Network host Ina Garten is navigating the pandemic quarantine in a unique way. At 9:30 a.m. Earlier this week, she posted a video of herself churning a jar of cosmopolitans.
"You need a great launcher, because I like to do a lot of cosmos," Garten said. "You never who are going to pass … wait a minute, nobody passes!"
All hours are cocktail hours, Garten said, a different form of the traditional "it's 5 PM somewhere" excuse for drinkers around the world.
%MINIFYHTML45bd7b38a40d4cfffcbafb38abdb3a067%