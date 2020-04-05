Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested for stabbing a woman by her boyfriend NBA Youngboy – Twitter reactions

NBA Youngboy is not only a thriving artist who breaks YouTube records regularly, but is also famous for his drama among his love interests. His current girlfriend is Yaya Mayweather, daughter of Floyd Mayweather.

Yaya has been in multiple fights with other women when it comes to the NBA, but the fight she had yesterday was the worst of all. Supposedly, Yaya went to her boyfriend's house where he found another woman who was rumored to be the mother of her baby and the two had an argument.

The discussion escalated, and Yaya reportedly stabbed the woman and took her to hospital with serious injuries. Mayweather was arrested and released on bail.

Yaya had access to all the money or the means to earn the money she needs and is chasing a young nba and clearly not for bread. He wants love, he feels he has to work because that is the kind of home he grew up in. It is reflecting your example of child relationship – IG: E.Vrooom (@EmilyVROOOM) April 5, 2020

Surprisingly, she returned to Youngboy's home after the incident.

While battling Kodak Black, who hinted that Youngboy was a snitch, Yaya appeared at the bottom of Youngboy's tirade. Not only did he despise Kodak, but he also called Floyd "b ****".

As Saturday's events unfolded, social media had a picnic. While some seriously want the boxing champion to make an effort to get their daughter away from the rapper, others couldn't help but laugh at the shocking situation.

YB called yaya papa … Floyd Money Mayweather … possibly the best BOXER of all time. 50-0, he's never lost a fight … a black ass bitch … ON HIS FACE … 😂😂😂 I'm crying 🤣🤣🤣 – MBE Lace 🍾 (@Lax_Lace) April 5, 2020

‘YB called yaya papa … Floyd Money Mayweather … possibly the best BOXER of all time. 50-0, he's never lost a fight … a b **** a ** n **** … IN HIS FACE … I'm crying, "said another.

This person wrote: ‘All jokes aside, however … looking at Yaya's situation shows that all the money in the world can NEVER raise a child correctly. It's about how your parents shape you and what they install in you. Money can't do that! Remember that.

