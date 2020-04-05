Five Coloradans on what it's like to have the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML72e9f166c6fb02760a84bdccede3fad575%

On Saturday, Michael Sullivan turned 77 alone in a second-floor ICU bed at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

You have had a cough for just over three weeks. At first he wasn't too worried, but to be sure, he scheduled a video call with a doctor, who prescribed cough medicine. That didn't work, so they had another call on March 24, and this time the doctor urged him to go to the emergency room.

At St. Anthony, staff examined him for the new coronavirus. They isolated him in one room, and although his test result had not yet returned, they began treating him as if he were positive for the virus.

Interviews with Sullivan and other Colorado residents who have or are related to someone with the coronavirus revealed a common denominator: uncertainty. Uncertainty about how they became infected, about who can be tested and when, how long to remain in isolation, and whether they will be protected from reinfection.

"I thought," What the hell is wrong with me here? "Sullivan said, who is otherwise quite healthy (he plays in an ice hockey league with men half his age) and has no underlying medical problems.

On March 25, he was sent to the ICU because he needed extra oxygen to breathe. They did a chest x-ray and the results were not good. For a time, he said, neither test was good.

"I was getting pretty nervous," he said. “And the whole time I felt good, except for the breathing. It's silly. "

Sullivan could not, still cannot, begin to learn how he caught the virus. But considering the possible people and places that might have exposed him, one seems to stand out: Sullivan works part-time as an usher and ticket checker for the Pepsi Center, and worked at the Post Malone concert on March 12, the last major gathering in Denver before the government took a series of actions to reduce social activity before shutting it down entirely.

"I don't know," he said, reflecting on whether it was the Post Malone show that exposed him. "It felt like a normal crowd, a normal night, a normal way of acting."

At St. Anthony, he's not doing well, exactly, he said Wednesday he was too weak to walk around his room, for example, and that doctors considered intubating him at one point, but it's not getting worse either, which is a huge relief. his wife, two children and grandson, with whom he speaks daily on FaceTime. He has not seen them, or anyone else in his life, since he entered the emergency room nearly two weeks ago.

"They are praying like crazy," he said. "They've prayed to their friends. My Facebook friends are praying. My hockey team is praying. Everyone is worried."

Unclear direction

Michael Sullivan is one of 875 people who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus in Colorado as of Friday night. At least 126 Coloradons have died. The total number of people here with the virus is unknown: 4,565 cases are confirmed, but the actual number could be 10 times higher, according to experts. Lack of evidence means that perhaps tens of thousands have the virus in Colorado. Many carriers have no symptoms or a feeling of being infected.

Even those who can be tested do not always find certainty. Despite being tested on March 24, Sullivan had still not received his results as of April 1.

And experts now say that many of those who get negative results can be positive.

Maybe that's what happened to Taylor Ryan's wife. Edwards' Ryan tested positive for the virus, but could not understand why his wife, who had all her symptoms, including shortness of breath and a dry cough, was negative.

"We were all a little shocked," said Ryan, 39. "We had just assumed that we had to have the same thing." So for me to come back positive and she doesn't …

Ryan's wife, Jill, is the director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. So, of all the people in the state, he is as well positioned as anyone to access the experience on how to fight the virus, how to responsibly isolate himself.

But it speaks to the novelty of this coronavirus that even the husband of Colorado's top health official has not always known what to do. Governments here and elsewhere advise people to isolate themselves for at least 72 hours after resolution of symptoms, including fever. But Ryan never had a fever in all of this. He's not sure when it's safe for him to resurface, even in the limited capacity allowed by the state – that is, just to buy groceries and other essential activities.

"There are different guides out there, and for me it was difficult, because I never had a fever, so it was difficult to measure it," he said.

It's also unclear, and science is, too, to the extent that you're protected from the virus in the future, giving you an extra pause on when and how to reintegrate at any level.

"I hope I have some antibodies now," he said. "It's a little bit harder for Jill now, because maybe she could still be exposed. I hope that in the future she can be a little more protected in the future. But I don't know."

Dying alone

Compared to others with the virus, Ryan is lucky. On the one hand, he is alive. But the symptoms he described don't amount to any serious suffering, just a relatively serious illness, at worst.

Alice Treibitz, a 91-year-old woman from Centennial, was not so lucky, her son Howard said.

The family does not know how or when they got the virus. He had a pre-existing lung condition, making it difficult to know if the symptoms he felt a few weeks earlier indicated coronavirus or something else. But by the night of March 25, Howard said she was "really sick,quot; and that she clearly needed medical attention as the oxygen in her blood dropped. She was rushed to Littleton Adventist Hospital early on the morning of March 26.

Alice Treibitz, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died a few days later after a rapid and very unpleasant decline.

"I think in the end, I'm thankful that it didn't last longer, because it was very hard for her," said Howard. "And I'm thankful that it didn't take longer."

The ugliness of the virus was compounded by the painful fact that Treibitz was dying alone. The family bought him an iPad so that he could see them from his hospital bed, but that was the closest he came to having contact with loved ones in his last days.

"That was very difficult, that's all I can say," said Howard. "Difficult for her, because she is a person who always wanted to be surrounded by her family."

Howard couldn't say enough good things about the front-line staff at the hospital who treated his mother. She thanks the nurses Abby, Ally, Stacia and others whose names she never caught.

"They were very kind and friendly," he said. "There was never an indication of chaos."

"This is ridiculous,quot;

Beth Arellano of Boulder saw many things in the hospital that disturbed her.

On March 22, a Sunday, Arellano began suffering from intestinal cramps at night. She thought maybe she had eaten something that didn't sit well with her. The next morning it was worse and I was exhausted. For the next two days, Arellano, a librarian at the University of Colorado, was unable to do any work. He could barely focus on meaningless television.

She did not believe she had the coronavirus because she did not have a fever and had only had one episode of coughing, which she attributed to the fact that her husband had been cooking chili peppers.

Then on March 26 respiratory problems began.

"It was like an elephant was sitting on my chest," said Arellano, 45, who is mildly asthmatic.

By 28, it was worse.

"I couldn't breathe, no matter how much I used my inhaler," he said. "I felt that something was preventing air from entering my lungs."

She reads the news and knows how deadly the virus can be for people at increased risk, including asthmatics like herself. You are aware of the fact that this virus is not only directed at older people like Treibitz or Sullivan; In the past two days, at least two men in their 40s have died in Colorado. One of them was a healthy father of four children from Larimer County who was exactly as old as Arellano.

"It scares you a lot," he said.

She went to Boulder Community Health, and the staff scanned her lungs. The scan showed that his lungs were "completely clean," he said, and that his oxygen saturation was 100% perfect.

"I couldn't understand how that could be," said Arellano. "The woman told me that she had seen that in the last three weeks, people came in and couldn't breathe, and that many cases and scanners were like mine."

She added: "So I'm in the emergency room thinking, OK, at this point they will surely test me. They said no, we can't prove it."

It wasn't until Arellano left the hospital that he realized how annoying that was.

"It is a public health emergency. How will we contact him if we don't know if people have it or not?" She added.

She was sent home, it is presumed that she had the coronavirus but without the certainty of a test result. He's better now, but he's concerned about what it means that someone in his position, at high risk from a pre-existing condition, literally out of breath, can't get tested.

“I really felt like I was going to suffocate, honestly. Without exaggeration, ”she said. "And I was thinking that this is crazy, this is ridiculous, we are going to be in blocking mode forever."

"Basically decide for yourself,quot;

Governor Jared Polis, typically rude and diplomatic, has not been indifferent in his criticism of the limited availability of evidence in the United States.

"We have been very disappointed in the lack of evidence of supplies," he told reporters last week. "This is very frustrating, because (it is) the only way we can tackle this virus."

He said nearly a month ago that an effective plan to fight this virus would have thousands or even tens of thousands of Colorado residents tested every day. He said he hoped the state could open up to nine access test sites.

That never worked.

Somehow, despite the paucity of evidence, Wheat Ridge's Heather Hodgson has been screened twice for the virus.

He started coughing at work on March 10. By that night, he could hear his lungs gasping. He went to urgent care and was prescribed an inhaler and antibiotics, and they gave him a note from the doctor to be tested for the coronavirus.

This was early in Colorado's response, when there was still some optimism about the supply test. On March 11, the state opened one of the first driving test sites in the country in Denver, and Hodgson drove in the morning. He waited in his car for six hours, during which time he couldn't even access the bathroom. The system by which the staff decided how many cars to pass, and when, felt "random,quot; to her.

When it was finally her turn, her nose and throat were rubbed. It took two minutes, and it wasn't pleasant, but she didn't really care, he said.

Five days later, on the 16th, he received a call from the state health department: he was positive for the coronavirus.

She recovered, but like Taylor Ryan, she wasn't sure when to leave the isolation.

"And that was crazy for me," he said. "I'm not a doctor. I still have a little cough to this day, so I don't know if I'm not symptom-free anymore."

The guidance he received, he said, was "basically, decide for yourself when you can be around people again.

"So I have stayed at home."

On March 31, her illness seemed to be coming back to life. He had a fever and shortness of breath, so he went back to see a doctor. And, again, he was instructed to be tested for the virus. They tested him at a mobile clinic in Wheat Ridge and he got the result in 48 hours, this time negative, they told him.

"My symptoms were different this time," he said, "and the doctor thought maybe it would be good for the research,quot; to have the test done twice.

Meanwhile, no one else in your office can be tested once. She knows of at least three colleagues who may have the virus, including a woman whose grandmother died from it.

"It is very frustrating and confusing, the way it is being handled," he said.

She is trying to understand why she received such good care, not only was she tested twice, but her results returned quickly both times, while thousands of others wonder if they are also infected and how to proceed. But she comes empty. It seems as random to him as the virus itself.