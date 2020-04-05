Filmfare Recommends: Bollywood Movies Where Pets Were The Real Heroes

Pets can be excellent confinement partners. They are always crazy about their company and would be on top of the world right now because they spend so much time with them. Bollywood filmmakers have made movies over and over again about pet devotion. We recommend five of them to watch with your favorite pet during this lockout period.

Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

Directed by M. A. Thirumugam, the film starred Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. The story was written by producer Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar, owner of the famous Devar Films banner. He also played a small role in the movie. It was an adaptation of Sandow Deiva Cheyal's own Tamil movie (1967). Raju (Rajesh Khanna) an orphaned boy grew up with four elephants. Later, he grows rich and builds a private zoo for himself, where all kinds of animals, lions, tigers, bears, and the four elephants stay together. He meets Tanu (Tanuja) and the duo gets married. Tanu is jealous of the animals, as she feels that Raju loves them more. Concerned for the safety of her newborn son, she asks Raju to choose between her and her animal friends and leaves home when she chooses the animals. Ramu, the older elephant, causes a reconciliation but loses his life in the process.

Gaai Aur Gori (1973)

This was another Devar Productions movie directed by M. A. Thirumugham and starring Jaya Bhaduri and Shatrughan Sinha. It was a remake of his own Tamil movie, Komatha En Kulamatha produced the same year. The love and affection between the cow and Jaya Bhaduri was something really extraordinary. It really felt like the animal was her real pet. She treats the cow not as a pet but as a confidant, a companion, even as a mother, extolling her virtues of supplying milk to all. Her affection for the cow is juxtaposed with the negligence she has to endure on the part of her ruthless husband, Shatrughan Sinha, who nonetheless repairs her rude behavior later in the film. There is also a scene where the cow puts a German shepherd in its place. What more do you really want?

Teri Meherbaniyan (1985)



The film, directed by Vijay Reddy and starring Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon, is a remake of Kannada Thaliya Bhagya's (1984) film, directed by Reddy himself. Ram (Jacie Shroff) accidentally injures a puppy and takes him to a vet. Later they adopt him and the duo lead a carefree life. He meets Bijli (Poonam Dhillon), a village girl. They both fall in love and get married. He settles near his village and begins to help villagers out of the reign of the evil Thakur Vijay Singh (Amrish Puri). Help a dumb guy, Gopi (Raj Kiran) and Sharda (Swapna) break free from Thakur's clutches and encourage them to get married. Once when he is away, the Thakur and his minions come to rape Bijli, who commits suicide. Ram at first takes out his anger at the dog Moti, but upon learning that Moti was tied up by Bijli, he asks for forgiveness. Ram is also killed by Thakur. Moti, who has witnessed both crimes, vows revenge and manages to kill the criminals in ingenious ways.

Doodh Ka Karz (1990)

What about Jackie Shroff that makes him bond with animals so much? First, it was a dog in Teri Meherbaniyan and here it is paired with a pet cobra. Directed by Ashok Gaekwad, the film starred Jackie Shroff, Neelam, Varsha Usgaonkar, Aruna Irani, and Amrish Puri. A snake charmer and his wife (Aruna Irani) take refuge in a temple when they go to give birth. A trio of bad men come to the temple to steal their diamond-studded snake-shaped jewelry. They kill the priest and accuse the snake charmer of the crime, who is lynched by angry villagers. They try to kill his wife and young son too, who are saved by a kind-hearted blacksmith. The mother orders the adult son (Jackie Shroff) to kill the men who had wronged her, but he falls in love with the daughter of the main culprit (Neelam) and, therefore, things get complicated. But his other "son,quot;, the snake whom he fed with his own breast milk while thinking he was starving, comes to the rescue. He has witnessed the crimes, but we do not know why he has waited so long. However, he begins to kill the thugs one by one and at one point even leads an army of snakes. The movie has to be seen only for that scene alone.

Entertainment (2014)