Federal judges refuse to order release of California prison inmates during Pandimic COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Federal judges on Saturday refused on procedural grounds to order California to release thousands of prisoners to alleviate overcrowded conditions that attorneys representing inmates compared to a ready-to-light "tinderbox,quot; with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

But all three judges invited the inmates 'attorneys to file a new motion with one or both of the individual judges who oversee the main class action lawsuits about the inmates' medical and mental health care. Both judges are members of the three-judge panel, which also includes a federal appeals judge.

The judges virtually established a path for the inmates' attorneys to seek the help of the individual judges, and perhaps return to the special panel after they have established the proper groundwork.

The special panel said it had no authority to address the coronavirus because it was called 13 years ago to consider a different issue: whether the general overcrowding was causing inhumane conditions.

"We are not satisfied with rejecting Plaintiffs' motion without reaching the important question of whether Defendants have implemented constitutionally appropriate measures to protect California prison inmates from the serious threat posed by this unparalleled pandemic," wrote two of the three judges. "But we are required by (federal law) to come to this conclusion."

The third judge, the US District Judge. USA Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento agreed for legal reasons, but said she thought the special panel could ultimately retain its power to order the release of inmates "in light of the unprecedented demanding circumstances."

Don Specter, one of the attorneys representing the inmates, said they "will resubmit the motion before the district court judges as soon as possible."

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dana Simas said the state "has taken significant steps to address the safety and well-being of inmates and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Gov, the Gavin Newsom administration has already temporarily blocked transfers of new inmates to jails and ordered the early release within a few days of non-violent inmates who had been scheduled for parole in the next two months. Those movements are expected to reduce the population by up to 6,500 inmates in 30 days.

Those steps aren't enough to give inmates in crowded shared rooms the room they need to be at least six feet apart like the rest of the state's population, said Specter, director of the nonprofit Bureau of Corrections Law. That means inmates will quickly spread the coronavirus to each other and, through prison employees, to the community at large, he argued.

"There is a desperate need to reduce the prison population because the level of overcrowding in our prisons is literally a matter of life and death," Specter argued during an emergency 90-minute teleconference Thursday.

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that disappear within two to three weeks. It can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

In addition to releasing enough lower security criminals to clear the space in the dormitories, the inmates' attorneys asked the judges to release each of the more than 5,000 inmates over 65 who have a place to go in the community and those whose health conditions make them vulnerable to respiratory disease.

State officials previously said they are already making "creative use,quot; of gyms and other open areas to separate inmates, as well as housing more in public and private locks outside of jails. They announced Friday that they will provide $ 8.7 million for counties that must house inmates who cannot be transferred to state prisons, as well as reimburse counties for supervising parolees released up to two months earlier than expected.

In addition to Mueller, the judicial panel includes the US District Judge. USA Jon Tigar in Oakland and the US Circuit Judge. USA Kim McLane Wardlaw of the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals. USA

Only a panel of three judges can order the release of inmates, in accordance with federal law. The judges' predecessors did so more than a decade ago, ordering the state to drastically reduce its prison population to improve living conditions.

But individual judges could, and have ordered, less relief many times over the years.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.