FDA relaxes donor regulations for gay men due to blood shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The US Food and Drug Administration. USA It is dramatically relaxing its restrictions on blood donations, as blood supplies in the US USA They have decreased while coronavirus cases are increasing.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, gay and bisexual men would have to abstain from sexual activity for a year to donate blood. Since then, the FDA has shortened that period to 3 months.

Joe Hollendoner is CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

"I am a gay man who has a monogamous marriage relationship and I have not been able to donate blood since I was 18 years old," Hollendoner said on Skype. "I think that is something that not only limits how I can give back to my community, but also stigmatizes me."

Hollendoner says the new guidelines are a step in the right direction, but they don't go far enough.

"There is no reason gay and bisexual men are being pointed out that they are not allowed to donate blood because of their sexual activity," he said. "Therefore, we should be treated like everyone else and not have these archaic and barbaric limitations on whether or not we can donate blood."

Restrictions on gay blood donations date back more than three decades to the height of the AIDS crisis, when the federal government instituted a lifetime ban on blood donations by any man who has had sex with another. man.

The rule was replaced 5 years ago by a one-year restriction.

The change is happening at a time when the pandemic threatens the nation's blood supply.

"Thousands upon thousands of blood donations in the United States have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Dr. Sarah Barnhard, Medical Director of Transfusion Services at UC Davis. "Because of that there is a critical shortage of blood supply at the national level."

About 500 blood donations have been canceled in California.

The Red Cross says it is a loss of more than 17,000 donations.

"I have been quarantined at home, social distancing, for the past 13 days. But it was important for me to be here today to be able to contribute. I hope the community can use my blood," said donor Elise Bryant.

To ensure that the virus does not spread, the Red Cross and other blood services companies say they are making sure there are adequate security measures in place, including temperature checks.