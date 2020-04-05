Ex-Destiny Child member Farrah Franklin says Mathew Knowles tried to sleep with her

Instagram

According to the reality show singer, she was no longer part of the band five months after Beyonce Knowles' father tried to sleep with her.

It is no secret that Mathew Knowles cheated on his then wife Tina with the actress Alexsandra Wright He even got her pregnant, but it seems that the Canadian star was not the only girl he had an affair with. Farrah Franklinwhich used to be part of Child of destiny, revealed in a surface clip that the father of Beyonce Knowles Once he tried to sleep with her.

Apparently, the clip was part of a reality TV show that was never broadcast. In it, Farrah revealed that Mathew once invited her to a hotel. When asked if the businessman tried to sleep with her or not, Farrah, 38, just laughed, apparently confirming that the statement was true.

Farrah did not disclose when that happened. However, five months after the incident, he was no longer part of Destiny & # 39; s Child.

In 2009, Mathew got into a scandal when he stepped back from the public to focus on the birth of his son with Alexsandra. When it was confirmed that he is the boy's father, Tina filed for divorce. Tina withdrew the lawsuit in 2010, only to resubmit it the following year, stating that the reason was "discord or conflict of personalities" that prevented "a reasonable expectation of reconciliation." The divorce was finalized in that same year.

Later in 2013, Mathew married a former model. Gena Avery. However, neither Beyonce nor Solange Knowles allegedly attended the wedding due to "scheduling conflicts". Despite that, the daughters and father are still close. They speak regularly and he has been present during many of Bey's key moments, including the birth of his children. Also, when Mathew revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer, he said his children were the first to contact him.