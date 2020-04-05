Etsy Reminds Sellers Who Make Cloth Facial Masks – Don't Suggest They Stop COVID 19

Etsy sellers have sold hundreds of thousands of cloth face masks in the past few days, the company says, and demand is likely to exceed supply soon now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed. his guidance on wearing masks in public.

"We hope that by increasing the availability of fabrics, Etsy vendors' non-medical grade face masks will allow more medical and surgical masks to reach the people who need them most – front-line healthcare workers," said Josh Silverman, Etsy CEO. Friday statement.

But while Silverman encouraged sellers to consider making the masks, a set of guidelines for sellers emphasizes that making medical claims about the masks is against their rules and advises sellers not to use the words "coronavirus,quot; or "COVID-19,quot; on their individual listing pages.

"Do not use this language anywhere on your listing, including the listing title, description, tags, or photos," Etsy wrote in a post in her Seller Handbook. “Buyers can mark the listings with medical claims and remove them from the site. Stores that have items repeatedly removed may be suspended. "

The CDC released new guidelines on Friday that recommend that people in the US USA Wear homemade facial covers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The US Surgeon General The US, Jerome Adams, said during a White House press conference that the agency is recommending people to use "simple fabric coverings to help people who may have the virus and who do not know they are not transmitting it to others. "

The most effective masks for filtering airborne droplets that can transmit the virus are the very few N95 respirators used by healthcare providers. Cloth masks can reduce the amount of particles spread by people who wear them, but they are not intended to replace N95 masks. Some experts suggest that wearing a cloth mask is better than nothing. "If you put something in front of your face, it will help you more than anything," said virologist Julian Tang Cabling.

And, even if you wear a mask, the CDC still recommends practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which means staying six feet away from others in public.