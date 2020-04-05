Erica Lugo, the biggest loser, has surprise & # 39; & # 39; Zoom Wedding & # 39; & # 39;

Wedding bells!

The biggest loser coach, Erica Lugo, she feels that newly married happiness after marrying her lifelong love, Danny McGeady.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple surprised their closest friends and family with their wedding, which occurred during a Zoom call.

While this was not part of their original plans, they had to be creative due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic.

"Hello everyone. So I'm out of my 'wedding dress' but today we are getting married," the coach shared on Instagram Stories, with a big smile on his face. "We surprised all our friends and family in a Zoom call … (They) thought that the children were organizing a play at school, our friends thought that we would drink together on a Saturday night and we surprised everyone with a wedding,quot;.

Erica noted that she and Danny took the necessary precautions on their big day by having their witnesses "10 feet away."