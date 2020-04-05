Erica Lugo, the biggest loser, has surprise & # 39; & # 39; Zoom Wedding & # 39; & # 39;

Wedding bells!
The biggest loser coach, Erica Lugo, she feels that newly married happiness after marrying her lifelong love, Danny McGeady.
On Saturday afternoon, the couple surprised their closest friends and family with their wedding, which occurred during a Zoom call.
While this was not part of their original plans, they had to be creative due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic.
"Hello everyone. So I'm out of my 'wedding dress' but today we are getting married," the coach shared on Instagram Stories, with a big smile on his face. "We surprised all our friends and family in a Zoom call … (They) thought that the children were organizing a play at school, our friends thought that we would drink together on a Saturday night and we surprised everyone with a wedding,quot;.
Erica noted that she and Danny took the necessary precautions on their big day by having their witnesses "10 feet away."
"We get married … everything is legitimate," he added. "Love always conquers everything, even during a pandemic."
While many brides and grooms have had to completely reschedule or cancel their wedding plans this year, Erica explained that changing her date was not an option.
"4/4 was a very important day for us and we didn't want to miss that," he said on Instagram Stories.
He later added a similar message on his Instagram page.
"Love always wins. @ dannymcgeady. Our big dream wedding was canceled due to # Covid19 and # FlatteningTheCurve," she captioned her post, along with portraits from her big day. "4/4/20 was important to us and we wanted to keep this date as our wedding date." So we kept it. "
Despite the circumstances, the The biggest loser The coach said that his wedding day was everything he dreamed of.
"Perfect wedding. Ultimately, love doesn't need big places, fancy menus, and big crowds," he said. "Our love is what mattered most today."
