Erica Dixon shares the adorable photo of her three daughters to the delight of fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot;

It seems that despite the fact that Erica Dixon and her friends isolate themselves at home during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the life of the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta The star is anything but boring.

The reality TV actress is currently busier than ever as she has to care for her twins, Embrii and Eryss, who are less than a year old.

However, it appears that Dixon had an unexpected helper in front of his 14-year-old daughter who he shares with ex-partner Lil & # 39; Scrappy, Emani Richardson, and the 35-year-old celebrity took to Instagram to share a new photograph of his three children playing together.

In the snap, which was titled with the words "This girl is on the game pin with the twins! She plays too much. Lol," she showed that Emani was spending a pleasant time with her little sisters.

The post instantly generated many likes, and Dixon's numerous followers showered her with compliments about her beautiful children and bond.

The mother of three children explained: “I try a lot behind closed doors. I'm usually quiet and try to let things go. I am the only friend, and the family trusts and wants to advise me. I get tired, frustrated, and want someone I can lean on too. I still don't have that person, but God considered it appropriate to give me three beautiful children to take everything. My children are really my happy place. (Briizy did not want to participate) "

The reality show star was under a backlash recently as she revealed that her twins were not vaccinated and never would be.

Apparently, the girls' father was vegan and was definitely against the Embrii and Eryss shot. At the moment, the identity of Dixon's current partner remains hidden from the public, but it appears that he is the inspiration for their choice to embrace veganism.

Despite the fact that his eldest daughter, Emani, was vaccinated when she was younger, Dixon explained that at the time she did not know that it was such a controversial issue and stated: "To each his own, but mine will not be vaccinated."

One fan said, "Ericadixon, I always like you about LHHATL! Your passionate spirit and your heart full of love. I have not seen in years, but it is great to see your prayers manifested and the blessings that fall on you and your beautiful family. Keep praying, trust and believe in him, and may God keep you all covered in blood!

Dixon dances to his rhythm.



