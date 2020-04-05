Eric Bristow was governor of darts in the 1980s | Darts News

As darts fans share memories of one of the true legends of the sport two years after his death, we reflect on the career of the five-time world champion.









The legend, the icon: When Eric Bristow put the dart game on the map in the 1980s, the nation fell in love with & # 39; Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;.

Bristow, who passed away in Liverpool on April 5, 2018 after a heart attack, became a household name beyond eight as the sport's television boom ensured that this was just the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

He became a five-time world champion, but it all started at age 11 when his father bought him a dart board and, with it, a ticket to a life he could only have dreamed of.

Bristow recalled The legendary Crafty Cockney, in his own words and from those who knew him, like darts paid tribute to the five-time world champion. Two years later, he remains in all our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/xdvWuMEbzU – Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) April 5, 2020

Born April 25, 1957, the son of plasterer George and telephone operator Pamela, he grew up in Stoke Newington and was educated at the Hackney Grammar School, where he was given the cane on the third day and admitted to carrying a hammer in his pants in case of trouble. . .

Young Eric was exposed to golf, billiards, and billiards before hitting gold with darts, and at 14 he was an active member of a local team. A year later, he was earning more from tournament prize money than from his first paid job as a proofreader for an advertising agency.

Bristow knew he had a special talent and decided he needed a special nickname to live up to expectations. & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39; It was a nickname that he picked up from a bar he frequented in Santa Monica and was stuck.

Having spent most of his 20 years as the No. 1 player in the world, by age 30 he had done it all: a world crown quintet between 1980 and 1986, countless other trophies and trinkets. He was also a five-time runner-up between 1983-1991.

4:54 Sky Sports remembers how Eric Bristow changed the dart game Sky Sports remembers how Eric Bristow changed the dart game

His first title, a 5-3 defeat by Bobby George, marked the beginning of his dynasty. Bristow quickly defended his crown when he defeated John Lowe in 1981.

In 1983, Bristow faced his good friend and qualifier Keith Deller in a memorable final that shocked the world of darts.

& # 39; The Milky Bar Kid & # 39; he defeated Bristow in an incredible decisive set, achieving an unforgettable 138 to seal the victory. Commentators often refer to 138 as the & # 39; payment deller & # 39 ;.

The defeat hurt Bristow, who returned the following year to correct the mistakes as he made his way to a third world title thanks to a 7-1 victory over Dave Whitcombe.

In 1985, he ended the hopes of his rival John Lowe with a 6-2 success, before completing a hat-trick of victories 12 months later, while picking up his final world title against Whitcombe, who was on the receiving end of a Bristow Masterclass: A Bleach.

Lowe, Jocky Wilson, his protégé Phil Taylor, and Dennis Priestley got the best of Bristow in the years that followed. He looked like a pale shadow of his best dominant after his talents waned.

His friendship with Taylor saw him be the mentor of & # 39; The Power & # 39; to become the greatest player of all time, initially sponsoring him for £ 9,000 and showing him the ropes in his pub, & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;.

Bristow was a founding player as several big names formed the World Darts Council (now PDC) in 1993. He continued to be a key personality within the sport even as he continued to fight his long battle with dartitis, an inability to release the arrow and a close cousin of the golf "yips,quot;.

No longer an elite player, a semifinal run at the 1997 PDC World Championship was an exciting but isolated return to form.

When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried tears of salt because there were no more worlds to conquer … Bristow is only 27. & # 39; The voice of darts & # 39; Sid Waddell

Bristow found relief in his personal life, he married his wife Jane in 1989 and became the father of Louise and James. His family later grew to include a half brother, Kevin, whose existence had been a well-kept secret until he was 45 years old.

He comfortably passed life away from competitive darts, worked for Sky television as a commentator and observer, worked on the exhibition circuit and autobiography before being cast for audience success & # 39; I & # 39; m A Celebrity .. Get Me Out of Here & # 39 ;.

There will only be one Eric Bristow.