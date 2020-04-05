Home Local News Entering Folsom Field to catch a glimpse of fans – Up News...

Entering Folsom Field to catch a glimpse of fans – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Entering Folsom Field to catch a glimpse of fans - The Denver Post

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first in a series of personal essays detailing how Up News Info's sports staff members fell in love with sports.

Woohoo!

I am 9 years old and this is the largest group of people I have ever seen. I just walked through the south portal to Folsom Field, because the gate keeper told me I could make a couple of plays.

My family made the trip from Fort Collins to Boulder to return home, 10 years after my mother graduated from CU in 1957. The Buffs are playing Oklahoma State, and number 31 just shot up, and the crowd just roared. But United States safety Dick Anderson is unable to drop the ball for an interception, and nearly 50,000 fans growl almost as loudly as they yelled.

I'd love to disappear into the crowd and watch the rest of the game, but the gate attendant, and my parents and younger siblings, probably wouldn't appreciate it.

I look at the CU student section. They are loud. They have long hair. They are crazy and they are having a great time. It would be fun to be one of them.

I see the CU music band. Wouldn't it be great to be one of those musicians during games, playing "Glory,quot; and "Fight,quot;?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©