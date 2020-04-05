Entering Folsom Field to catch a glimpse of fans – Up News Info

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first in a series of personal essays detailing how Up News Info's sports staff members fell in love with sports.

Woohoo!

I am 9 years old and this is the largest group of people I have ever seen. I just walked through the south portal to Folsom Field, because the gate keeper told me I could make a couple of plays.

My family made the trip from Fort Collins to Boulder to return home, 10 years after my mother graduated from CU in 1957. The Buffs are playing Oklahoma State, and number 31 just shot up, and the crowd just roared. But United States safety Dick Anderson is unable to drop the ball for an interception, and nearly 50,000 fans growl almost as loudly as they yelled.

I'd love to disappear into the crowd and watch the rest of the game, but the gate attendant, and my parents and younger siblings, probably wouldn't appreciate it.

I look at the CU student section. They are loud. They have long hair. They are crazy and they are having a great time. It would be fun to be one of them.

I see the CU music band. Wouldn't it be great to be one of those musicians during games, playing "Glory,quot; and "Fight,quot;?

I look to my left at the press box. Wouldn't it be great to watch a game from there someday? Those guys are very lucky.

It is time to go. Later I found out that the No. 3 Buffs in the ranking lost their first game of the season after winning their first five.

But I want to go back. I want to do all those things.

I am 9 years old and I am hooked on the sport for life.