England's Nikita Parris supports the proposed rescheduling of Euro 2021 | Football news

Nikita Parris insists that England will be fully prepared for the next European Championship in homeland, even if it is delayed by a year due to the coronavirus

England's Nikita Parris is supporting proposals to delay Euro 2021 by one year to give the FA more time to make it "the best women's tournament yet."

Following the coronavirus outbreak, most European football has been suspended and UEFA announced that the men's Euros, scheduled to start in June, will be postponed until the following summer.

And although some want to see the women's tournament, which will be organized by England and will start on July 7, 2021, will run consecutively, it could present problems with the Tokyo Olympics also postponed until July 2021.

That could see the potential problem of two women's tournaments taking place in the same summer with Parris believing that a move to 2022 might be the best solution.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the Leonas forward said: "Whatever happens, one thing that will not change is that it will remain our home in euros.

"It would give players more time to be in tiptop shape, the excitement of building the tournament even further and the FA to make sure they are the best euros yet."

"So it is important for us as players not to get discouraged because ultimately you have to stay in good shape to participate and this will only give us all one more year."