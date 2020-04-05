Elton John donates $ 1M to support AIDS patients during the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The Rocket Man offers a generous donation to HIV / AIDS patients to ensure they receive the medical care they need during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Elton John He plans to invest $ 1 million in his eponymous foundation in an attempt to ensure that HIV / AIDS patients receive the care they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73-year-old "Rocket Man" singer insists that the funds will be available in the coming months.

During an appearance in Miley Cyrus& # 39; Live Minded Instagram Live program on Friday April 3, 2020, Elton said: "I am going to keep my arms with the Aids Foundation and I will make sure that, due to this global pandemic, people suffering from don't forget another pandemic world. "

"That is what my foundation has tried to do: help the marginalized, help the poor, help people who should not be left behind. That is my main focus in the next three months: making sure these people receive HIV. and AIDS. Lifeguards that we give them, don't forget. "

Elton has also played a significant role in the coronavirus relief effort after intervening at the last minute to present the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29, 2020, which raised over $ 8 million for Feeding charities. America and the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.

The virtual pop festival featured performances at Elton's house, Mariah Carey, he alley boysY Tim McGraw among others.