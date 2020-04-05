Elton John Announces $ 1 Million Donation to a Coronavirus Relief Fund

As the world already knows, coronavirus has affected almost every country on the planet, and the United States is the epicenter of the disease, according to a new CDC report.

As usual, many celebrities and artists have shown how they intend to help, including Elton John.

The deadline reported today that Elton John was raising $ 1 million as part of his Elton John AIDS Foundation to help with the emergency fund COVID-19. The fund is intended to help those who have contracted AIDS, who are clearly at considerable risk of death if they contract COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Elton wrote that for the past thirty years, he and his foundation have been doing everything possible to fight the AIDS crisis. John stated that they are also committed to fighting the coronavirus.

The emergency fund, he says, was created to help distribute the necessary resources, including tests, medications, and other preventive treatments. The pianist wrote in his account that his fund is designed to help those who are on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Today, I am proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $ 1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to ensure that our front-line partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the world's most marginalized communities. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d – Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

John ended his message saying that "we are with you,quot; and that they are not going to "leave anyone behind,quot;. Near the beginning of the month, the Grammy Award winner also announced a coronavirus relief concert from all the houses of the participating artists.

Some of the biggest names involved included Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello, among a few others.

As noted above, John is not the only celebrity involved in the fight against the coronavirus. Earlier today, various media reported that Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, were donating around 120 tacos to a local hospital.

Additionally, pop star Pink also revealed that she would be donating a $ 1 million split between two major hospitals. The star made her announcement after revealing that she, too, contracted the coronavirus.



