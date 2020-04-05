Dwayne Wade first appears on daughter Zaya's Instagram

Zaya Wade, the daughter of Dwayne Wade, has been sharing a lot of content on her social media platform lately. BET picked up on an Instagram post from the young lady recently in which her retired basketball father made her first appearance.

Evidently, the Wades aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic take them down, because they shared a photo in which they both wore matching shirts along with the message "The future is on Mars."

According to Zaya's Instagram page, her account is actually run by her parents. It was first revealed on March 21. Last February, Zaya first revealed that she was transgender, and many fans were delighted. Although, there were also detractors.

Much of the hate and vitriol on social media has been captured by The Shade Room, which includes screenshots of some of the most virulent reviews by so-called "fans." In any case, Wade has appeared unfazed by those who do not say so.

Zaya's father shared on social media that his daughter was already more than aware of her gender identity when she was only 3 years old. As fans of Dwayne Wade know, this has been a very busy year for him on different levels.

Todd Malm reported on February 22 that Dwayne was slowly moving toward a career in music after leaving the basketball scene last season. According to the report, Wade sought the help of legendary hip-hop figure Ric Ross.

In 2019, it was revealed that Wade retired from the NBA and immediately signed a contract with CAA, a Hollywood agency. Wade is currently working at a new marketing company, and he said in the past that he was a busy man who wanted to be excellent at everything.

During a conversation with AdWeek, Dwayne stated that "he wanted to do everything,quot; and that if he had the ability to make a clone, he would do it just to do as much work as possible.



