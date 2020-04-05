Duffy taken to a foreign country by a rapist after being drugged on her birthday

duffywords.com

The hit maker of & # 39; Mercy & # 39; It opens up to the ordeal when she spent four weeks with her rapist after being drugged and kidnapped from a restaurant on her birthday.

Up News Info –

Singer Duffy She finally found the courage to speak out about her terrible four-week rape and kidnapping experience nearly two months after telling fans that the drama forced her to take a break from music for a decade.

In a heartbreaking post on her website, the successful 35-year-old "Mercy" singer reveals that she was drugged in a restaurant on her birthday.

"I was drugged for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country," writes Duffy.

"I don't recall getting on the plane and I came back in the back of a traveling vehicle. They put me in a hotel room and the author came back and raped me. I remember the pain and tried to stay conscious in the room after that. It happened "

"I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I had to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been eliminated by him. I contemplated fleeing to the neighboring city or town, while he slept, but had no money in effective and I was afraid he would call the police for me, for running away, and maybe they would locate me as a missing person. "

The singer, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, still does not know how she found "the strength to endure those days", adding: "I felt the presence of something that helped me stay alive."

Duffy and her kidnapper flew back to the UK, where he continued to drug her in his own home.

"I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," he explains.

"The perpetrator drugged me in my own home in the four weeks, I don't know if he raped me during that time, I just remember arriving in the car in the foreign country and the leak that would occur if I ran away in the days after that."

Duffy explains that she was too terrified to go to the authorities after her escape, and did not even contact family or friends.

"Someone I knew came to my house and saw me on my balcony looking out into space, wrapped in a blanket," he recalls. "I don't recall coming home. The person said he was yellow and that he was like a dead person. Obviously they were scared but they didn't want to interfere … After that, it was not safe to go to the police." I felt if something went wrong, he would be dead and he would have killed me. "

"I couldn't risk being abused or being on all the news during my danger. I really had to follow my instincts."

The "Rain on Your Parade" singer first revealed that she was captive and raped in an emotional social media post in February, which has since been removed.

"You can only imagine how many times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel afterwards," he wrote. "Well, I'm not entirely sure why the time is right now, and what excites and frees me to speak. I can't explain it."

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear and why. The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive for a few days. Of course I survived." Recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you that in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sunlight in my heart again, the sun now shines. "