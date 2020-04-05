Duffy shares heartbreaking details of past rape and kidnapping experiences

Note: The following story contains confidential information that may not be suitable for all readers.
In February, the 35-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and raped. At the time, Duffy did not explain when those events occurred, but expressed that she was ready to discuss her experience.
On Sunday, he wrote a detailed blog post about his survivor story. "I am concerned that this story contains sadness, when so many need the opposite of that right now. I can only hope that my words serve as a momentary distraction or perhaps even a comfort that one can come out of the dark," he began. his essay
"If you are reading this, I must warn you that it contains information that some may find disturbing," he continued, noting the current weather surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. "If you can't take on someone else's suffering or recounting that, I recommend that you don't read on."
Earlier this year, Duffy turned to social media to reveal that she had withdrawn from her career and from the limelight as a result of the trauma of being kidnapped and raped. The UK singer had been idle for most of a decade: in the late 2000s, she seemed prepared for the kind of massive neo-soul career Adele has enjoyed in her wake.
Now the singer reveals in a 3,600-word post on her website the gruesome details of the assault and the long road to recovery from trauma. It also explains her absence from music and the estrangement from friends and family that made her isolate herself out of fear and mental torment.
She writes: "I published the words I wrote, a few weeks ago, because I was tired of hiding. I never felt free or without burden. I had become entangled with my story as a dark secret. It made me feel lonely and lonely. Which is also difficult to explain is that, by hiding, by not speaking, I was allowing rape to become a companion. Me and living in my being, I no longer wanted to feel that intimacy with her, a decade of that intimacy has been destructive. I had to free myself. I got hurt and it would have been dangerous to speak from that hurt place in the past, before I felt ready. "
Duffy explained that after his kidnapping and rape, he considered exploring human rights laws to change his name and "disappear to another country,quot; to leave the past behind and "not disturb anyone else."
Although he cites that speaking openly about his traumatic experience seemed "terrifying,quot; and that he was worried about what would follow once he decided to tell the truth. "I would also worry about going back to music and the risk of constantly facing the question of 'what happened', where did it disappear, 'why did it disappear', what has it been doing for so many years. & # 39; " She continued.
Finally, he admits that he couldn't imagine "making up a story,quot; even though he felt that "public disclosure of my story would completely destroy my life, emotionally, while hiding my story was destroying my life much more." Then, he realized that he had to have "faith in the outcome,quot; to speak about his experience.
As he relates his rape, Duffy writes: "Rape robbed me of my human rights, to experience a life free from fear. It has already stolen a third of my life."
The singer then recounted the details of her kidnapping that occurred on her birthday after she was drugged in a restaurant.
"I was drugged for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country," she wrote. "I don't recall getting on the plane and I came back in the back of a traveling vehicle. They put me in a hotel room and the author came back and raped me. I remember the pain and tried to stay conscious in the room after that. It happened I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me. "
Duffy also wrote that he contemplated running away but feared that his abuser "would call the police for me, for running away, and perhaps they would locate me as a missing person." He also detailed that drug addiction and abuse continued in his "own home in the four weeks."
He then wrote that the first person to tell about his kidnapping and rape was a psychologist months after it happened.
"I have no idea how lucky I was to find her so many years ago, her beautiful blue eyes, her pink sofa, her huge library, her amazing brain, and her abilities. Without her, I couldn't have made it. I was at high risk for suicide afterward. of that. She met me, saw me as a person, learned about me and navigated me, "he explained. "She did it very gently. I couldn't look her in the eyes for the first eight sessions, eye contact was something I struggled with. The idea of recovering was almost impossible."
He concluded his essay by writing: "I really don't know what's next for me. I would like to experience that I am who I really am, for the first time, in private. Feeling the peace that I've been, until now, only half-feeling (…) Now I can leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. I hope there is no more 'what happened to Duffy's questions', now you know … and I am free. "
To read Duffy's full post, go here.
