Duffy shares heartbreaking details of past rape and kidnapping experiences

Note: The following story contains confidential information that may not be suitable for all readers.

Duffy he is telling his truth.

In February, the 35-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and raped. At the time, Duffy did not explain when those events occurred, but expressed that she was ready to discuss her experience.

On Sunday, he wrote a detailed blog post about his survivor story. "I am concerned that this story contains sadness, when so many need the opposite of that right now. I can only hope that my words serve as a momentary distraction or perhaps even a comfort that one can come out of the dark," he began. his essay

"If you are reading this, I must warn you that it contains information that some may find disturbing," he continued, noting the current weather surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic. "If you can't take on someone else's suffering or recounting that, I recommend that you don't read on."