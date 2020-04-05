Dougie Morgan: Former Scotland Captain and Head Coach Dies at 73 | Rugby Union News

Morgan was crowned 21 times by Scotland during the 1970s and, as part of the coaching team, helped the nation to the 1995 World Cup quarterfinals.





Dougie Morgan was manager of the Scotland team at the Rugby World Cup in 2003

Scotland's former captain and head coach Dougie Morgan passed away at the age of 73.

Morgan died in Edinburgh hospital after illness on Saturday night, Scottish Rugby confirmed.

He was crowned 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978 and played two test matches for the British and Irish lions on his 1977 tour of New Zealand.

Morgan moved into training after retiring and became Scotland's head coach during the 1993-94 season.

During his tenure, Scotland reached the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup in South Africa in 1995 and also recorded its first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

Scotland's current head coach Gregor Townsend described Morgan as "a great servant to Scottish rugby, first and foremost an excellent player and captain of the national team."

Townsend added: "He was successful as a coach. In 1995, we came very close to winning a Grand Slam and a few months later, his Scottish team were only seconds away from leading their group in the World Cup until France scored deep in the injury time. "

Sir Ian McGeechan, left, described Morgan as a "great friend and companion,quot;

Former Lions manager Sir Ian McGeechan said: "On and off the field, he was a great friend and companion. I have memories that I will always cherish and will be very grateful to meet Dougie."