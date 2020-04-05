Don't go to the grocery store or pharmacy – Deadline

We've come to this: The White House is now recommending to everyone not to go to the grocery store or pharmacy in the next two weeks.

"The next two weeks are extraordinarily important," White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Saturday at a press conference. "This is the time not to go to the grocery store, not to the pharmacy, but to do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe."

The coronavirus is expected to peak in the next two weeks. The United States already has more than 312,000 confirmed, confirmed cases, such as tests and certifications, and an unknown number of asymptomatic people who have the virus. The United States now has more than 8,500 deaths.

President Trump also warned that the worst is yet to come.

"This will probably be the most difficult week, between this week and the next," Trump said. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately … there will be death," he warned.