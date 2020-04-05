Donovan Mitchell can't handle virtual LeBron James in the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

On Friday, several competitors from the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament led Giannis Antetokounmpo to victory.

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura took a different approach Sunday against Donovan Mitchell: use LeBron James and the Lakers to overwhelm their counterpart.

Hachimura thwarted Mitchell by posting a 15-3-2 line with James only in the first half. He repeatedly put James in the job and let him go to work. Mitchell, who chose the Nets as his team, was unable to produce the same early magic with Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

While Mitchell found some defensive stability against James in the second half with Jarrett Allen and put Durant in late acquisition mode, James hit free throws in the closing seconds to help give Hachimura a 74-71 victory.

Hachimura went crazy when Mitchell lost a triple on the buzzer. He will face the winner of Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr. in the next round.

Despite dominance with the video game James, Hachimura had to sweat his victory, both literally and figuratively. She needed a towel to wipe her face after the first quarter. He exhaled, heart pounding, at the end of the fourth quarter.

Mitchell tweeted his emotions after the game, tagging Hachimura with a gif.