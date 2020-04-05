Domantas Sabonis gets excited about his virtual self in the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Domantas Sabonis showed why he received the highest odds in the "NBA 2K,quot; Player's Tournament in his first game on Sunday against Montrezl Harrell.

At first, the Pacers forward, playing as his own team, acknowledged that he was "terrible,quot; and did not know what he was doing.

Worse yet, Sabonis looked horrible using the virtual version of himself, accidentally double-gripping the consecutive first-quarter trays.

"Get him out of the game, coach," Sabonis said after the first failure.

"I need to get him out of the game," Sabonis said after the second, increasing his despair.

The competition started on Friday with half of their first-round matches taking place that night. Sabonis and Harrell are competing in the first game on Sunday.

Sabonis had a 14-8 record after the first quarter, though it could have been much worse if the computer failed a series of offensive rebounds for him and some accidental pole moves didn't work.

However, Harrell pulled away, with his Clippers running for a lead of more than 20 points midway through the third quarter.