Document referring to Meghan Markle as "Princess of the United Kingdom,quot; leaves people bewildered

While the world is concerned about the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, another issue that has kept netizens busy is the new journey of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a normal couple, without their royalty status.

March 31S tThe duo completed their duties as a royal couple and resigned from the royal family. They even moved their base from Canada to Los Angeles, closer to Hollywood, and are now practicing self-isolation to be sure. However, today there are reports that her son Archie's birth certificate has been leaked and information on the certificate has surprised everyone. In the document, Meghan Markle's job profile says Princess of the United Kingdom! Now that's a surprise considering that Meghan Markle's title was Duchess of Sussex. The report also states that although she was given the title of Duchess, "technically she is also a princess, but not in her own name."

A few days ago, there were reports that the couple would now have to pay for their own safety, which is exorbitantly priced. The duo settled for security services that previously protected power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.