Diddy enthuses fans with this video with his kids dancing and Tamar Braxton is here for the party

Diddy shared a video with the Combs poster dancing in social distance. Check out the video that enthuses rapper fans these days.

Tamar Braxton was one of the fans who showed the love of Diddy and his family in the comments section.

Com @combscartel Let's dance inside! Ayeee Great dance announcement coming soon. Stay tuned, "Diddy wrote in his post.

Some people said this is not what social distancing means, and there are too many people in the same room.

Someone joked and said, ‘This looks like a gathering of more than 10 people. I call the police, "and another follower posted this message:" Diddy, there are too many of you to report. "

Another commenter said: "Justin in the back looking like he would let me participate so we don't have to keep doing this again hahaha."

A fan posted this: & # 39; He had them working on it for the last 2 weeks smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ # DOPE & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; So much for the social distancing … yes all this if it didn't happen in the pandemic the video would be fabulous otherwise …

Someone else posted this: "Too many people in the room," and another follower said, "I think the girls should keep dancing … They can keep up."

Diddy made headlines not too long ago when he shared a message on his social media account saying to fans that people with power should come together and help fight this global crisis that we are all in.

The coronavirus pandemic is shaking health systems and economies, and all the help is needed these days.

People are distancing themselves socially these days, trying to help contain the virus as much as possible.

Ad

Right now, more than 1.2 million people are infected worldwide, and more than 300,000 people are diagnosed in the United States. USA The numbers are still expected to grow.



Post views:

0 0