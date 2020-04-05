Dexter star Michael C. Hall has a new band and new album The Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

Award-winning actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, six feet below) dabbled in music a while ago, but is now performing with a new band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and the trio have released a new six-song EP. Dexter worked with legendary musician and singer David Bowie and starred in his musical Lazarus in 2015 playing the lead role Thomas Jerome Newton. There is no doubt that working with David Bowie has helped train Michael C. Hall into the musical artist he is today and you will hear David Bowie's tones reflected on the EP, but make no mistake about it: Princess Goes to the Butterfly is a unique blend of experimental and industrial tones fused with a dreamy, psychedelic mix of ethereal sounds fused with the poetry of Michael C. Hall's voice.

Joining Michael C. Hall are Peter Yanowitz, who is the band's drummer, and Matt Katz-Bohen, who is the keyboardist for Princess.

Michael explained to People magazine that he met Peter and Matt while playing Hedwig and Angry Inch (HATAI), Michael starred in the lead role from 2014-2015 at the Belasco Theater on Broadway. His musical success has culminated with his new band and EP and fans love this side of the actor.

You can see a photo that Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum shared on her official Instagram account. The band is building its presence on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

🦋 Have you already listened to our new EP? Leave your favorite song in the comments. And many thanks to the amazing @thepaulstorey for the photo. We loved working with him on the set of the photo shoot @alice_magazine. Link in the biography to see that🦋

The princess goes to the butterfly museum The EP features six songs: "Don’t,quot;, "Vicious,quot;, "Love American Style,quot;, "Ketamine,quot;, "Come Talk To Me,quot; and "Sweet and Low,quot;.

You can watch the official video for the Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum song "Love American Style,quot; below.

Does this mean that Michael C. Hall has stopped acting for music? Don't count on it. You have completed filming the series. Shadowplay tIt will premiere in June 2020 in Monaco.

He also recently lent his voice talents to the documentary The Gettysburg Address, but it seems that Michael C. Hall is currently concentrating his energy on Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and his fans are grateful.



