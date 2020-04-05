Destiny's child star Farrah implies that Beyonce's father sexually harassed her!

Farah Franklin, once a member of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland's Destiny & # 39; s Child group, has just dropped a bomb. The beautiful singer hinted in a new video that the group's manager, Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, may have sexually harassed her.

Farrah is filming a new reality show. And she made the explosive charge that Mathew tried to lure her, when she was just a teenager, to her hotel room.

In 1999, when Farah was just 18 years old, she was hired to be an extra in Destiny & # 39; s Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills,quot; music video. It was there that he met with group members Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson.

A year later, Mathew Knowles invited Franklin and Michelle Williams to join Destiny & # 39; s Child, replacing former group members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett without notice.

During her brief time with the group, Farah had a public discussion with Beyonce and her father, and was eventually kicked out of the group.

Since leaving the group, Farrah Haas has had ups and downs in her career and in her life. In June 2016, Franklin was detained by police in DeKalb County, Georgia, on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.