Despite Adam Levine's claim that his wife is not pregnant, some fans still believe they are having another child

There are rumors circulating on social media right now about Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to social media, Levine's wife is pregnant with their third child, but Adam Levine recently came out to address this claim.

Earlier this year, the supermodel posted a black and white photo that many people online thought was a sonogram, however the supermodel took it into her own to say that it was not a sonogram at all.

Furthermore, Levine took the denial even further and stated to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show recently that "she is not currently pregnant." Levine joked that if I asked him to have another child, he would probably hit him in the "fucking face." In other words, Prinsloo is not ready for another baby.

As fans of the couple know, Levine and Prinsloo already have two children, including Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 2. With all that said, not everyone on social media is convinced that he is telling the truth due to the aforementioned social media post.

As one person put it on Instagram: “I think Adam and Prinsloo are just trying to keep it a secret for fear of miscarriage. Celebrities don't like to tell everyone about their pregnancies until the pregnancy is more advanced. "

In any case, Prinslo addressed the social media rumors when he said that it was not an ultrasound image, but a special black and white photo that he found to be cool and interesting. That was the only reason she threw him there.

However, as noted above, social media users still don't buy it. However, Prinsloo has said in the past that he would not be against having another child any time soon. During a conversation with People Magazine, he stated that "it was not out of the question."

Suzy Kerr reported on Levine's comments earlier today in which she stated that there was no chance they would have another child any time soon. It doesn't seem to be happening, at least for now.



