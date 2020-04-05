Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich go shopping for groceries after IG Live Crash

Demi lovato and her new boyfriend Max Ehrich They have made their first joint public appearance since they formalized their relationship on Instagram, going out to buy food.

The 27-year-old and 28-year-old pop star. Young and restless Alum was photographed Saturday leaving the exclusive Los Angeles Erewhon supermarket with a shopping cart containing some full paper bags while wearing disposable gloves and face masks, following the guidelines on how to practice safe physical distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. .

ME! In late March, it emerged that Lovato and Ehrich "have been seeing each other for a few weeks." The news came days after they were seen shopping together twice. But first they sparked romance rumors by exchanging recent flirty messages on Instagram.

Last weekend, Lovato made her first real appearance on Ehrich's Instagram, apparently by accident; She crashed her Instagram Live session, in which she played the piano.