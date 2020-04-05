Deepika Padukone lists the songs she's hooked on during domestic quarantine

Cooking, exercising, spending time with family, movies, and music – these are some of the ways we all keep ourselves busy. Similarly, stars have also indulged in these indoor activities to keep themselves distracted and entertained while under closure.

We've already seen Deepika Padukone's impeccable culinary skills yesterday and today she gave us a look at her quarantine playlist. By sharing screenshots of the songs he's been listening to, DeePee shared the entire list on Instagram and we have to say that we love each and every song.

From Padmaavat, Lootera, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Highway and Udta Punjab, here are songs Deepika Padukone is hooked on right now.