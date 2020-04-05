David Nail waiting for baby number 3 and announcing the gender

WENN

The country music singer is on the moon to announce that he will have another addition to his growing family, as his wife Catherine is pregnant with their third child.

Country Star David Nail he is ready to become a father a third time.

The singer's wife, Catherine, is expecting a girl.

Nail revealed the happy news through a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, April 3, 2020, along with a photo of the four-year-old twins, Lillian and Lawson, circling.

"I hope she looks at her little sister as if she is looking at her twin sister …" wrote the singer.

Catherine was a bit more obvious, offering a gender reveal video with her husband shooting a confetti gun filled with pink paper.

The Nails twins were born in December 2015 after Catherine's long battle to conceive: she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant.

During a 2016 episode of his YouTube show, "Combat series"Red Light" singer Nail revealed he was struggling with infertility issues, according to Taste of Country.