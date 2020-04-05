Dave Ewers Signs New Exeter Chiefs Long-Term Contract | Rugby Union News





Ewers has played a key role in the Chiefs becoming the leaders of this season's Premier League

Exeter Chiefs forward Dave Ewers will continue his long association with the club after signing a new long-term contract.

The back row forward has already spent more than 10 years with the Chiefs, making 161 first-team appearances and scoring 19 attempts.

Ewers has followed Ben Moon, Harry Williams, and Jack Maunder in pledging their long-term future with the Premier's leaders.

He said: "It was an easy decision to make. Although I am not considered one of the originals, I was there in the Championship year and I have seen how the club has changed enormously.

Dave Ewers joined the Exeter Chiefs in 2010

"For me, it has been an honor to be here all that time and to be part of what has been a great trip."

"These are exciting times. If you look at the team, all children are at an age when they are reaching their prime."

"Every year the team is improving more and more, and with the signings we have made, it will only improve."

"I knew I was not ready to leave without winning something big. Fortunately, this contract negotiation was much easier than the previous one, simply because I was not injured."

"This time, I was able to play regularly and show the coaches how much I want to be at the club and what I can offer to keep going."