Dallas County Reports 97 Additional COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 1,112 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 97 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,112.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, about 71% have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in more than 25% of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“We will go through this, North Texas. Here are four things you can do to stay strong during this crisis. First, don't let uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you lead at home or at work. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight. Third, you cannot help everyone but you can help someone. Do for one what you wish you could do for all. For example, deliver to the North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb). And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude expels despair. I am grateful for our healthcare and our essential business heroes, lifeguards, their spirit, the hard work of my team and my close family. What are you grateful for? #StayWellTexas, "Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For Dallas County COVID-19 information and updates, click here.