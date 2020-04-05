Dabo Swinney of Clemson reportedly traveled by private jet to vacation during pandemic COVID-19

Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney is of the opinion that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will not pose a threat to college football. It does not matter that you have already forced the cancellation or postponement of basic sports such as March Madness, the NBA, the Masters and Wimbledon, among others.

The Tigers coach said the same thing in a recent interview with CBS's Dennis Dodd when he said the United States "will get up and kick this thing in the teeth."

Perhaps that's why the two-time national champion felt comfortable enough to travel by private plane to his family's vacation home in Florida, and can do so again at Easter. From Dodd's article:

"The coach also noted that his family once traveled to Florida on a private jet on vacation and that he could do so next week for Easter." The plane was disinfected, "he said." We have no concerns. "

It should be noted that South Carolina is one of the only nine states in the US. USA That he has not issued a shelter order in place, and it remains unclear in the article whether Swinney traveled to Florida before the state issued a mandated house suspension on Wednesday. That said, it has been widely accepted that everyone should limit their non-essential travel and maintain social distancing to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 and ease pressure on hospitals flooded with patients.

Considering the recent order of refuge in the state of Florida, it seems inadvisable that Swinney follow through with any potential plans to vacation there, regardless of whether or not his travel medium is disinfected.

That is the type of action that people must take in this unprecedented pandemic. Otherwise, Swinney's statement that the United States will defeat COVID-19 in time for the 2020 college football season will have no teeth.