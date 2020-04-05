Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are called the most beloved power couple

Cynthia Bailey has been sharing various posts on her social media account lately while distancing herself socially. Cynthia answered Eva Marcille's makeup challenge, and lately she's been flaunting her bare face.

Now, he shared a photo with Mike Hill and told his fans that they are closer together than ever.

People praised these two and called them a powerful couple. Check out the post below.

Apart from this, Cynthia excited her fans when she shared some photos from her first modeling session when she was about 19 years old.

A follower praised the couple and said: ‘THE MOST LOVED ENERGY COUPLE! & # 39; & # 39; May God bless you both, and keep the FAITH, stay safe, tough during this quarantine! Much respect to both of you! 😁💕❤️ ’

Someone else told Cynthia, "When you are old and gray, you will tell your grandchildren how they survived COVID19 TOGETHER," and one fan wrote this: "This period of isolation is going to make or break many relationships."

Another commenter posted: remos Hopefully quarantined couples are learning much more from each other. Last week I almost strangled my husband 😂😂 I hope you two are holding on tight! 😍 ’

Someone else said, "Natural beauty, you don't need makeup to be pretty."

Another commenter ‘@ cynthiabailey10 I just finished catching all 11 seasons on Hulu, and you're my FAVORITE."

A follower also spoke about the couple: ‘Beautiful mature couple, aging gracefully. The two look amazing, they complement each other. Stay safe, healthy and well. @Itsmikehill love (email protected). "

Someone else also praised Mike and Cynthia: ‘They are so cute together! I hope you are fine during this crazy time! I love the post they had that said we might not be perfect, but we are perfect for each other. "

Many people praised the couple in the comments and wished them well.



