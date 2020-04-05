Cybil Shepherd talks aging gracefully

Cybil Shepherd is 70 years old and as beautiful as when she was named Miss Teenage America and later covered Glamor magazine in 1970. Cybil is now talking to Closer magazine about aging gracefully. Still working, Cybil will appear in the next movie. Love is love is love where she plays the role of Nancy. Many people remember Cybil for her many movies and acting roles on television. It was also the face of L’Oreal for many years where he closed his commercials with "Because I am worth it." Some of Cybil's acting credits include the award-winning Taxi driver, where he starred alongside Robert DeNiro and Moonlighting where he worked with Bruce Willis. Your series Cybil it was a huge success and he was a regular cast member on the show Customer list.

Closer spoke to Cybil Shepherd and asked him a bit about his secrets to aging gracefully. Cybil Shepherd stated the following.

"It's enriching to know what you're worth. As you get older, if you can improve the way you look naturally and let your face show your story, you're bringing something real to the surface. I feel like I'm still worth it, more than ever. "

Celebrity makeup artist Josie Rodriguez did Cybil Shepherd makeup for Love is love is love and the look was perfect. This is a pro-aging generation and beauty is no longer just for young people. Many people now value a woman's beauty until middle age and beyond. Some of the most successful models have now seen their careers span their sixties, seventies, eighties, and even nineties.

What do you think about Cybil Shepherd's views on aging gracefully? Do you agree that the value of a woman is more than her appearance when she is young, but that it is made up of her life experiences and how she manages them?

Do you think that all women should practice personal care and maintain their beauty because they are worth it?



