CVS Health looks to fill 50,000 jobs in weeks, months ahead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CVS Health says they are hiring immediately and they need your help.

Jeffrey Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition for CVS Health, said: "We currently have more than 50,000 positions that we hope to fill in the coming weeks or months."

Many of those jobs are in North Texas.

"Those will be primarily devoted to our store associate roles, warehouse distribution roles (and) member services and types of call center roles," said Lackey.

They are also looking for pharmacists and managers.

Lackey said they have now implemented an expedited hiring process in which candidates could be hired within one business day of the request.

