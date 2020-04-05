Coronavirus: United States President Donald Trump hopes American sport can return "soon with fans,quot; | NFL news

A source told the Associated Press Trump believes that the new NFL season in September will start on time with fans in their seats





United States President Donald Trump addresses the topic of sport at a White House briefing on Saturday

United States President Donald Trump says he hopes to see the US sport, suspended by the coronavirus, return soon "with fans in the arenas,quot; after holding talks with sports commissioners.

Among those speaking to Trump on Saturday were commissioners from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS, represented by Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Rob Manfred, and Don Garber, respectively.

At a White House briefing after the call, Trump said: "I want the fans to return to the arenas. Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can, obviously.

"The fans want to come back. They want to see basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey. They want to see their sports."

LeBron James and the rest of the NBA have been out of action since March 12.

"They want to go out on the golf courses and breathe fresh, clean and beautiful air."

The NBA and NHL seasons were suspended in March, while the MLB and MLS delayed the start of their seasons due to the coronavirus.

A source told the Associated Press Trump believes the new NFL season, which is slated to start on September 10, will start on time with fans in seats.

Trump expects the new NFL season to start on time with fans capable of seeing players like Patrick Mahomes

While another source revealed to the AP that NBA Silver Commissioner emphasized to Trump that they are working on multiple seasonal resumption plans, but warned that nothing can go forward without authorization from public health officials.

Others on the call included UFC President Dana White, World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon, and PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and WNBA commissioners.

Trump also addressed Little League baseball players on Saturday, tweeting: "To all of our youngsters who are missing the start of their Little League seasons, stay there!

"We will take him back to the fields and know that he will play baseball soon."

The United States has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world: more than 306,000 people have tested positive in the United States and more than 8,300 have died, according to a Reuters count.