Coronavirus spurs a wave of suspicious websites seeking to profit

By Michael H. Keller Y Taylor Lorenz, The New York Times

A popular technology company that has helped launch thousands of online retail sites has become a favorite tool for companies looking to spend the night in the coronavirus pandemic.

New e-commerce sites using the company's services are full of wildly exaggerated claims about virus-fighting products that don't even exist.

The New York Times analyzed the records with the company, Shopify, which allows almost anyone with an email address and a credit card to create retail websites in no time. The company, which in the past helped build e-commerce sites as successful as Kylie Cosmetics, the $ 1.2 billion beauty brand founded by Kylie Jenner, has registered nearly 500 new sites in the past two months with names that include " crown "or,quot; covid ", The Times found. Untold others have started using other names.

One of the new sites marketed an "oxygen concentration,quot; machine for $ 3,080. Another had the "Corona Necklace Air Purifier," which for $ 59 claimed to provide "All Day Protection." A third party offered a $ 299 pill that promised "Antiviral Protection,quot; for 30 days. And sites like CoronavirusGetHelp.com and test-for-covid19.com marketed home test kits for $ 29.99 to $ 79, neither of which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Many of the sellers do not actually own the products, nor have they verified that the products are legitimate. Often, site operators are intermediaries who fulfill customer orders by purchasing items on other websites, a kind of digital arbitrage known as "dropshipping." Shopify is attractive to these startups because its software can integrate the sites with distant providers, primarily in China.

Amy Hufft, a Shopify spokeswoman, said the company closed more than 4,500 virus-related sites last week. She said sites that did not endorse the medical claims they made were suspended from the platform. By Monday, almost all of the sites identified by The Times had been removed.

"Our teams continue to actively review COVID-19 related products and businesses, and stores that violate our policies will be removed immediately," he said in an email.

Gibril Bachouchi, a 20-year-old Canadian engineering student in Algiers, told the Times in a video call how his Shopify site, killcoronavirus19.com, started.

Bachouchi said he created the store to raise money for a hospital where his aunt works as a doctor, after hearing he was missing masks and other equipment. Their site advertised the $ 3,080 oxygen machine last week and a COVID-19 test kit for $ 30.40, among other products.

"I thought:" I am a 20 year old boy, what can I do to help a little? "Bachouchi said.

He watched videos on starting a Shopify business, he said, and used the Shopify platform to log into AliExpress, a Chinese retail site similar to eBay. He selected the oxygen concentrator and test kit from the Chinese site because they were among the "best-selling items," he said. "You click on a product you like on AliExpress and then it's on their website."

