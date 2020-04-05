Coronavirus spurs a wave of suspicious websites seeking to profit

By Michael H. Keller Y Taylor Lorenz, The New York Times

A popular technology company that has helped launch thousands of online retail sites has become a favorite tool for companies looking to spend the night in the coronavirus pandemic.

New e-commerce sites using the company's services are full of wildly exaggerated claims about virus-fighting products that don't even exist.

The New York Times analyzed the records with the company, Shopify, which allows almost anyone with an email address and a credit card to create retail websites in no time. The company, which in the past helped build e-commerce sites as successful as Kylie Cosmetics, the $ 1.2 billion beauty brand founded by Kylie Jenner, has registered nearly 500 new sites in the past two months with names that include " crown "or,quot; covid ", The Times found. Untold others have started using other names.

One of the new sites marketed an "oxygen concentration,quot; machine for $ 3,080. Another had the "Corona Necklace Air Purifier," which for $ 59 claimed to provide "All Day Protection." A third party offered a $ 299 pill that promised "Antiviral Protection,quot; for 30 days. And sites like CoronavirusGetHelp.com and test-for-covid19.com marketed home test kits for $ 29.99 to $ 79, neither of which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Many of the sellers do not actually own the products, nor have they verified that the products are legitimate. Often, site operators are intermediaries who fulfill customer orders by purchasing items on other websites, a kind of digital arbitrage known as "dropshipping." Shopify is attractive to these startups because its software can integrate the sites with distant providers, primarily in China.

Amy Hufft, a Shopify spokeswoman, said the company closed more than 4,500 virus-related sites last week. She said sites that did not endorse the medical claims they made were suspended from the platform. By Monday, almost all of the sites identified by The Times had been removed.

"Our teams continue to actively review COVID-19 related products and businesses, and stores that violate our policies will be removed immediately," he said in an email.

Gibril Bachouchi, a 20-year-old Canadian engineering student in Algiers, told the Times in a video call how his Shopify site, killcoronavirus19.com, started.

Bachouchi said he created the store to raise money for a hospital where his aunt works as a doctor, after hearing he was missing masks and other equipment. Their site advertised the $ 3,080 oxygen machine last week and a COVID-19 test kit for $ 30.40, among other products.

"I thought:" I am a 20 year old boy, what can I do to help a little? "Bachouchi said.

He watched videos on starting a Shopify business, he said, and used the Shopify platform to log into AliExpress, a Chinese retail site similar to eBay. He selected the oxygen concentrator and test kit from the Chinese site because they were among the "best-selling items," he said. "You click on a product you like on AliExpress and then it's on their website."

Bachouchi said he used the Shopify algorithm to set competitive prices and choose a profit margin; He said he chose 10%, although other resellers generally charged 25% to 33%. Until last week, it had made no sales.

"Shopify forces you to spend as much as you can on marketing," said Bachouchi. "I just don't have the money."

A spokesperson for Alibaba, the owner of AliExpress, said that medical test kits were previously allowed under its policy "but given the current environment, we have made the decision to ban suppliers from including COVID-19 test kits."

Mike Schmidt, founder of digital marketing platform Dovetale, said Shopify sites are iconic for both the ease and the risks of establishing an e-commerce business. "It becomes much more affordable to sell things around COVID," he said, warning that "there is no verification label at these stores." There is no one to say that this is a reliable supplier. "

Although Shopify has been monitoring the new sites, it also encourages its customers to enter the dropshipping business. It offers a guide to starting a business of this type and earn money by charging a monthly fee and a percentage of sales. The Canadian company is one of the largest turnkey e-commerce sites in the world, with a revenue of $ 1.5 billion last year. In February, Shopify announced that it had hosted more than 1 million companies.

New sites that sell coronavirus products go online every day. Most of the sites tracked by The Times appeared in the past two weeks, including more than 70 registered since Wednesday, according to data from DomainTools, a cyberforensics company. The sites target users worldwide and are in English, French, Spanish, German, Romanian, Icelandic and other languages.

The logs are part of a larger increase in coronavirus-related activity, said Chad Anderson, a security researcher at DomainTools. In February, he said, he saw about 100 new websites a day related to the pandemic. Now the number is 2,000. Their systems have indicated that approximately half of them are related to malware, ransomware, or phishing.

"It is a massive rebound," Anderson said.

The operator of another Shopify dropshipping site, covid-defender.com, which would identify itself in The Times only as Radwan, said he lived in Denmark and had posted Facebook ads for his site. The site sells face masks for $ 30 to $ 40, including one marketed for children that is described as "Protection of Children from Viruses and Bacteria with N95 Standards."

He said he believed the provider's statements that the masks were certified to the claimed standards. "It does not in any way say that it provides 100% protection," he said.

He said he had not heard of a shortage of the masks he was selling. "If I had heard of a shortage anywhere on the planet, I would not sell it," he said. Still, he said, it was up to his customers to examine the products before buying them.

"They shouldn't trust these stores, and they have to find the right information themselves," he said.

The Radwan and Bachouchi sites were among those no longer available as of Friday.

Like Radwan, many other Shopify sites announced on Facebook last week, as well as Instagram, despite bans on such ads. Social platforms are lifelines for stores, representing the primary way to generate sales. Similar ads have also appeared on Google, as reported by CNBC.

The "Coronavirus Test Kit,quot; Facebook page ran ads last week saying "Check as needed in the comfort of your home! Protect yourself and your family." He pointed to his website, which sold a blood test for $ 19.99 or 500 for $ 1,329.99. The site said, along with a photo of a blurred document, that the tests met certain European safety standards.

The Times found nine other Shopify sites that had run ads that appeared to violate Facebook's recently announced price hike and ad bans that create "a sense of urgency." After The Times sent information to Facebook about the site that sells COVID-19 test kits, the company announced that it was banning all those ads. In a statement, Rob Leathern, director of product management at Facebook, said the ads the Times identified had been removed for policy violations and that the company was "stepping up,quot; its automated application system. Sellers are finding other ways to advertise.

One site, LuxuryWildSpot.com, which sells coronavirus face masks, pays influencers to promote their pages on Instagram.

This can be cheaper than traditional ad purchases, allowing posts to reach millions for as little as $ 30, and it's also harder for the platform to control as they often appear as regular posts. And while Federal Trade Commission guidelines require accounts to identify sponsored content, these rules are often ignored.

Last week, posts showing videos of people convulsing, being taken to ambulances, or decontaminated appeared on at least four Instagram accounts as part of a paid influence campaign, according to screenshots of private messages showing payouts to influencers. , some with more than a million followers

The posts promoted air purifiers and face masks on LuxuryWildSpot.com, and masks on n95security.com and SmartMasks.uk, where they were described at the top of the site as a "Niv Antiviral N95 Smart Pollution Mask,quot; and elsewhere in Smaller type as an "Anti Dust Cycling Mask,quot;.

One of the accounts deleted the post after The Times asked about it; Others who were still online were removed for policy violations on Monday after The Times flagged them to the company. On Tuesday, Instagram announced that it was banning ads and branded content promoting "certain medical supplies, including face masks." None of the sites responded to requests for comment.

Rafael Cintron, a dropshipper and marketing consultant who teaches the business on YouTube, said he was not surprised that people were trying to capitalize on the crisis. But he advised to stay away from the sale of these products.

"It is not just about supply and demand and connecting people," he said. “It is really affecting the process of coping with this pandemic and making sure that everyone goes back to their normal lives. That's the real problem ".