Coronavirus: Rugby Australia makes "good progress,quot; on emergency pay cut deal | Rugby Union News





Rugby Australia financially suffers from coronavirus pandemic

An emergency pay cut deal for Australia's top rugby players amid the coronavirus pandemic has come a step closer after "positive and robust,quot; talks.

Rugby Australia (RA) is already in financial difficulties having recorded £ 4.6m losses for 2019, with a sharp drop in revenue now anticipated as a result of the current health crisis.

Salary cuts have already been agreed by the RA executive team and the governing body opened discussions on Sunday over a temporary financial package with the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA).

A statement issued by RA said: "The representatives of RA and RUPA met again today and made good progress in the process of negotiating an emergency agreement and provisional payment in response to the global coronavirus crisis.

Australia captain Michael Hooper is one of several players online for a pay cut.

"The talks were positive and robust, and both sides agreed to continue advancing the negotiations with the ongoing discussions scheduled for this week.

"Players understand that the burden must be shared by everyone in our game and we will seek to reach an agreement that is fair and reasonable given the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in."

"Rugby Australia remains focused on ensuring fair and reasonable dealing with players that will help protect the long-term future of our game."

"We also welcome recent comments from World Rugby as it helps all national unions navigate this difficult time."