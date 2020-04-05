Coronavirus on the beach? In the surf? In the breeze? It's complicated – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7251c7ef1ced12aa80ecc780607c75b275%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – COVID-19 was not the only scary thing that spread virally over the weekend.

A Los Angeles Times article published Thursday included this surprising quote from Santa Rosa native Kim Prather, an atmospheric chemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla:

"I wouldn't get in the water if you paid me $ 1 million right now."

Your reason? According to the L.A. article Times, "Prather fears that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may enter coastal waters (through runoff and sewage discharge) and transfer to the air along the shoreline,quot; .

In this hypothetical scenario, the coronavirus excreted and then processed in the sewage treatment facilities survives and reaches the sea, where the breaking waves turn it into an aerosol that floats along the shore where bathers inhale and become infected. .

So far, very scared. And Prather's (literal) money quote was all that some news sites needed to increase clickbait. A Bay Area site on Sunday had a front-page photo of the beach at Crissy Field with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background on the headline: "The California scientist warns people to stay away from beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic. "

A Google search for "coronavirus prather beach,quot; will quickly demonstrate how quickly a new angle in the coronavirus pandemic can spread among the media at this time protected on-site.

But how real is the threat of catching COVID-19 by inhaling the cool sea breeze? On Saturday, Dr. Prather turned to social media to clarify her comments to the Times.

"Now what about … where I said I wouldn't go to the ocean if you paid me? That was totally out of context and when I first read it, I was thrilled, ”Prather wrote in a long post on his Facebook page. "I made it very clear (to the Times reporter) that SARS-CoV-2 has not been detected in the ocean or atmosphere by anyone. Much research is needed to understand this virus and how / if it travels through the environment. It is also a virus that has a fragile "envelope,quot; that, if interrupted by heat or water kills the virus, is very good news. "

The main point that Prather wanted to make was not the danger of coronavirus washed ashore by the surf spray. It was to dismiss the idea that 6 feet is a magical distance beyond which the coronavirus will not venture.

"People infected with a virus can exhale small aerosol particles that do not settle within 6 feet, they can float for hours. Keep in mind that these are emitted into the air without coughing, "explained Prather. "Right now, there are a large fraction of people who are infected and do not have any symptoms. So if they are surfing or running on the beach, they could be exhaling small infectious aerosol particles. ”

Perhaps the best conclusion from both the original Times article and Prather's social media post is this: The coronavirus, when attached to tiny invisible water droplets, can travel well beyond six feet, no matter where or how. get to those drops or into the drops. air.

Therefore, to breathe a little easier when you are outdoors or anywhere else between people, cover your face.