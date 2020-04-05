Coronavirus: Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19 | Netball News

"The coronavirus does not know the color, race, gender, religion … so that we can save the country, stay home and be safe," says Cecilia Molokwane





Cecilia Molokwane's new coronavirus test was negative after two weeks quarantine

Cecilia Molokwane, president of Netball South Africa, recovered after hiring COVID-19.

Molokwane has been in quarantine for the past two weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Announcing her positive test, she shared that she "did not show any symptoms,quot; but would isolate herself to take adequate precautions to protect those around her.

"It is worth quarantining for my sake and that of those close to you," the president of Netball South Africa said in a statement Sunday.

"I have a three-year-old daughter. Not being able to even hug her is a nightmare; you have to be self-disciplined."

"This virus is serious and I see that people do not take it seriously and I am concerned. I will continue with my family to comply with the precautions and the closure," he added about the situation in South Africa.

"The coronavirus does not know the color, the race, the gender, the religion, whether rich or poor, so in order for us to save the country, stay home and be safe."

Molokwane obtained the results of a new test on Saturday and they returned as negative.

He also stated that none of the people with whom he had interacted upon his return to South Africa, after their business meetings in the UK, had tested positive.