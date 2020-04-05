Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Warns of "Much Death,quot; While Checking Easter Sunday Services

Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have cited a shortage of hospital equipment, something President Trump seemed to allude to when attacking the media at a White House briefing on Saturday.

"I guess they are looking for ratings," Trump said of unidentified media. "I don't know what they are looking for." He suggested that accounts of shortages of supplies in hospitals had been exaggerated. Trump said many hospital administrators had reported that their supply levels "meet their essential needs," adding that they are "really delighted to be where they are."

Trump also criticized Cuomo over the fan issue.

"I wanted 40,000 fans," he said. “Now, as you know, the governor had a chance to raise 16,000 a few years ago. He decided not to understand that. New York State has asked for help. I gave them four hospitals, four medical centers, then I gave them an additional hospital, then I gave them soldiers to operate the hospital. "

"We have given the governor of New York more than anyone has been given in a long time, I will only say," Trump added. “I was going to say it in history, but in a long time. And I think he is happy, but I think so, because I saw what he said today, and it was good. I wouldn't say friendly. It was not funny. It was good."

President Trump also announced at the briefing that about 1,000 military soldiers, mostly doctors and nurses, are being deployed to New York City.

"Under my leadership, 1,000 servicemen are deploying in New York City to help where they are most needed," Trump said. "That is the hottest of all the hot spots. New Jersey is right there."

It was not exactly clear which troops Trump was referring to. There are already around 1,200 military medical personnel aboard the Comfort hospital ship that is now docked in New York.