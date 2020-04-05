Coronavirus: Kyle Walker of Manchester City faces disciplinary action after blockade violation | Football news

%MINIFYHTML38fbc25f3bd8f864585d51bda8b869ee76%





Manchester City's Kyle Walker had a party at his home last week despite the coronavirus blockade

Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from Manchester City after breaking UK government rules on social alienation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The England defender apologized for his actions after it was widely reported that he held a party at his home last week.

"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the elections I made last week that have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life in a tabloid newspaper," reads Walker's statement.

"I understand that my position as a professional soccer player carries the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, soccer club, supporters and the public for disappointing them."

"There are heroes out there who make a vital difference to society right now, and I have been eager to help support and highlight their incredible sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week."

"My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the blockade. And I want to repeat the message: Stay home, stay safe."

0:39 A Sky Sports News Public Service Health Message A Sky Sports News Public Service Health Message

It comes just a few days after the winger urged & # 39; resist and think of others & # 39; with the Premier League champions confirming that they will analyze Walker's behavior.

A statement from the club read: "Manchester City FC knows a tabloid story about Kyle Walker's private life regarding a violation of the UK blockade and the rules of social estrangement.

"Soccer players are role models worldwide, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in whatever way we can. The actions Kyle's in this matter directly contravened these efforts.

"We are disappointed to hear the allegations, take note of Kyle's swift statement and apology, and we will conduct an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."