Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Governor Evers calls for postponement of Primary, allowing voting at home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Several Wisconsin mayors are asking state health officials to close primary voting centers on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Republicans appealed to the Supreme Court to block an extended voting period for mail-in ballots.

Democrats say it is necessary to give people enough time to vote safely.

Many people chose to use a polling place for driving, while others like Rigoberto Hernández say it should be postponed.

"Some other states have already done it, I don't know why it took so long (for Governor Tony) Evers and the Republicans. I blame them both. They don't care, "said Hernández.

Voter Charlie Ryan says people are too terrified to go to a polling place.

"They don't want to go out. Who can blame them? What can be gained by going ahead with the elections right now? Ryan said.

Cities are struggling to find poll workers for the few polling stations that will be open on Tuesday.

Democratic Governor Evers urges lawmakers to postpone the primary election or allow voters to vote from their homes.