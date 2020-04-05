Coronavirus in Minnesota: Red Cross asks Minnesotans to continue donating blood – Up News Info

Two weeks ago, the state's blood supply was short. But when the Red Cross called for help, Minnesotans stepped forward.

Now when you give blood the process is a little different. All staff wear masks, and everyone who enters the room will be tested to donate blood.

The Red Cross only carries out campaigns in large areas to space the beds for adequate social distance. They have also stopped using their blood cell phones.

"Many of the locations right now are closing due to the epidemic, but we are still working to do the things that we have to do, so that's why we're driving today," said Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne, of Minnesota. National Guard

Although thousands of blood donations have been canceled because schools and churches are closed, you can find a blood donation in your area almost every day.

"We are asking people to book several weeks or months in advance because we may need it even more at that time," said Sue Thesenga of the American Red Cross.

If you want to schedule a time to donate, you can find more information here.