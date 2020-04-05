Coronavirus in Minnesota: Nurse Emily Allen talks about caring for patients with protective gear, "it's like being in a spacesuit,quot; – Up News Info

Nurse Emily Allen has been working at Bethesda Hospital, caring for critically ill patients due to COVID-19.

He had just come out of a 12-hour night shift when he spoke to Esme Murphy of Up News Info via video chat.

"Every turn I go on it gets more and more sobering," Allen said.

Normally she works three 12-hour shifts in a row; This was her second night.

Allen is an experienced critical care nurse and volunteered to work at Bethesda. "I think a thousand percent is where I'm supposed to be," he said. Although not everyone agreed with her decision to work there, she has the full support of her husband and her close family.

However, critical care now looks very different from what it would have been just three months ago.

"In any critical care situation, you have to prepare for the unexpected," he said. “With the virus and with its severity, you could go on and have a stable night, and suddenly, the smallest thing could change and lose balance for the patient. It takes a little time to make them stable again. ”

Most hospital patients take multiple medications to keep blood pressure high while on a ventilator. They are patient one by one; "From a patient to a nurse," said Allen.

Recently, the state's supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) has come under scrutiny. Local companies have stopped manufacturing regularly in favor of creating masks and face shields to donate to nurses and hospitals.

"We have enough equipment at the moment today, but it's already starting to dwindle," Allen said. "They are making it very clear that we should wear a mask in turn unless it is physically torn or dirty."

Normally, nurses would wear a new N95 mask for each patient they see. But those masks are now locked up.

“The nurse in charge has the key to supply them. So it is our job to deliver them to the appropriate personnel when necessary, "Allen said.

Managing patients is also increasingly difficult.

"It's like being in a spacesuit and you're on the moon. It's hot in those masks. We're not just wearing those masks in the patient rooms. We wear them for our full 12-hour shift. Many times it causes pressure on the part back of our ears, so we're looking for some creative solutions to that, "Allen said.

Her skin is also suffering. Allen raised his hand toward the camera to show how red he had turned. "That's for washing my hands and using hand sanitizer," he said.

The cost is not only physical, but has also affected your mental health.

"One day I will come in and feel that I am taking over the world and saving the world, and the next day, for lack of a better term, you freak out," he said.

However, even after describing the conditions at the hospital, Allen still had a smile on his face when he closed the video chat.

Esme Murphy will be in touch with her again in a week on Sunday, April 12.