Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minneapolis Aquatennial to continue, despite COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info

As the weather warms up, Minnesota's favorite summer activities are on the line due to COVID-19 concerns.

But the Minneapolis Aquatennial, the civic celebration of the city of Minneapolis, is still slated to happen.

The event, scheduled for July 22-25, "is proceeding as planned," said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis Center Council. "However, we continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and will make timing-related decisions as necessary."

The announcement comes two days after Twin Cities Pride postponed its parade and festival. Rock the Garden, the outdoor concert at the Walker Art Center was also canceled on Friday.

However, the biggest sign of the summer, the Minnesota State Fair is still happening, according to State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer.

To verify statewide cancellations and deferrals due to COVID-19, you can click here.