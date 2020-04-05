Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz calls outbreak "Storm of Epic Proportions,quot; in the direction of the state of state – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz focused his entire State of State address Sunday night on the fight against COVID-19.

He says he knows the past few weeks have been difficult trying to slow the spread of the outbreak, but that it will become more difficult.

"Just as Minnesotans are generally putting away their shovels and snowplows, opening their windows, and leaving their homes, we are preparing for a storm of epic proportions," Walz said.

He gave his speech, which lasted less than 15 minutes, from inside the governor's mansion. He used his time to recognize the challenges families face, including lost jobs, homeschooling, and work from home. He appreciated the efforts of parents and children doing their part.

He urged Minnesotans to stay home, saying it is "the only vaccine we have at the moment."

The Governor also thanked Minnesota companies like 3M, Medtronic, and Mayo Clinic for being at the forefront of research and supply manufacturing.

Walz ended his speech with a note of hope, saying "a new day will come."

"We will not only make it to spring. We will be better off on the other side of this winter because we are from Minnesota. We see challenges and we tackle them," Walz said.

