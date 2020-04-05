Coronavirus in Minnesota: daughter pays tribute to "best dad in the whole world,quot; who died of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota family shares their message after a beloved grandfather became one of the state's COVID-19 victims.

Wyoming's Scott Melter just retired last year. The 60-year-old man, who had COPD, had also beaten lung cancer last year. But on Wednesday, COVID-19 took his life.

Krystal Pearl's daughter Melter says she leaves behind a large family and an even greater legacy.

"He always wanted everyone to feel so loved," Pearl said. “He was the best dad in the world for his grandchildren. I would always take them on special dad dates. ' He would appear in a suit with flowers. "

She also spoke of her generosity.

"Everything he owned, he wanted to share with everyone, he wanted people to experience it," Pearl said. "He loved going on vacation, he loved taking people on vacation so they could experience things."

And that is exactly what he did early last month. The family traveled to Mexico when the word of COVID-19 spread.

“We'd even talked about it on vacation, you know. He had said, "Yes, you know, it won't be good if someone like me understands it," Pearl said.

So after the trip, Melter and his beloved wife of 35 years left their winter home in Ridgeland, South Carolina, to return to Minnesota.

"I had said, you know, I want I want you here so we can keep you home and away from it all and we can help you," Pearl said.

It was on the way to what they believed to be security that they realized Melter was in danger.

"I had just said that I was a little tired and it didn't feel really good. He really said, 'I'm not too worried, I don't think it's COVID because, like, the symptoms I'm having don't really align with what they're saying 'but obviously it progressed pretty fast after that,' Pearl said.

Melter was admitted to M Health Fairview in Wyoming on March 25. That would be the last day he would see his wife. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.

"We were able to have someone with him when we knew he wasn't going to get better, so that was my brother," Pearl said. “We decided as a family that he should go because I was only traveling with him. I am so grateful that my brother allowed him to be there and put us on FaceTime so that we could say goodbye. He was special ".

Now, Pearl hopes that anyone who hears her father's story will not feel fear, but peace.

"A lot of good things are happening, and a lot of light is spreading, and a lot of love is spreading, and that's what my father would want," Pearl said. "He would want people to know that God has this, you know, we're going to be fine."

Melter's wife Treva is now alone in quarantine, but says she feels a lot of love through FaceTime. The family decided to wait and celebrate a celebration of Melter's life sometime in the future.

